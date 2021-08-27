New York Rangers: 5 players to pay attention to this season

At this present time, Ryan Strome is still a member of the New York Rangers. Last month, he was one of the most talked about names in the rumor mill. Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet even predicted that he would end up on either the Ottawa Senators, Seattle Kraken or Vegas Golden Knights. However, since then, things have cooled down. As we are inching closer to September, it seems more possible that he will remain on the Rangers this upcoming season.