Minnesota State

4 Line 3 protesters arrested at Minnesota Capitol

Janesville Gazette
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota troopers on Friday arrested four people protesting Enbridge Energy's Line 3 replacement pipeline project at the state Capitol. Videos posted on social media showed law enforcement officers surrounding about a dozen protesters. About 1,000 demonstrators gathered earlier in the week for a major rally calling on Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and President Joe Biden to pull permits and shut down the replacement pipeline project.

www.gazettextra.com

