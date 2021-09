When was the last time that you invested in yourself? There is still time to indulge in a week of self care, self love and self exploration. Join Minturn’s Anahata Yoga & Wellness studio owner, Chelsea Winters, for a week of surfing and yoga with the Nourish in Nature luxury yoga retreat, Oct. 2-10. There is still space for last minute inquiries, in single or double occupancy ocean view suites. All are welcome on this retreat, including all yoga and surf abilities!