Jennifer Aniston’s Pet Guide: Get to Know Her Beloved Dogs From Past and Present in Sweet Photos

by bshilliday
Posted by 
Closer Weekly
Closer Weekly
 9 days ago

Jennifer Aniston‘s dogs are her family. She’s been a longtime canine lover and has had them as pets for nearly all her adult life. Get to know her pup pals, both past and current.

The Morning Show star has three dogs that live with Jen in her $21 million Bel Air estate. Her most recent addition is a white shepherd mix whom Jen adopted as a small puppy via an animal rescue organization in October 2020.

“Hi! I’d like to introduce to you the newest member of our 🐾 family….this is (a very tired) Lord Chesterfield. He stole my heart immediately,” she captioned an October 11 video of the pup sleeping comfortably on her sofa with a bone still in his little mouth.

“A HUGE thank you to @wagmorpets for the incredible work you do. Grateful you take such great care of these rescues and find them their forever homes,” she added.

Lord Chesterfield joined Jen’s two other dogs, a gray Schnauzer mix named Clyde and a black and white pit bull mix named Sophie.

Clyde is smaller and has frequently joined Jennifer as she heads to work for her long filming days. She’s posted photos while taking him for a walk through a studio lot, along with him riding with her in a golf cart between stages, as seen in the photo below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qaIkv_0bfBz0rc00
Courtesy of Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

Jennifer got Sophie when she was still married to ex-husband Justin Theroux. He’s a major fan of the pit bull breed, and they raised her as a pup together prior to their 2018 split.

Sophie is the actress’ TV watching buddy, as she shared an Instagram Story in March 2020 of the pup on the bed next to her, then panned to the television screen, which showed Peter Weber on The Bachelor. “In last night’s news…Sophie is very invested in this,” Jen joked in the caption. In another Story she showed Sophie and wrote, “Riveted. Riv-e-ted.”

The former Friends star sadly said goodbye to her longtime canine companion, a white German Shepherd named Dolly, in July 2019. She got Dolly as a pup in 2005, following her split from ex-husband Brad Pitt. When she began dating Justin in 2011, the actor became Dolly’s new dad.

Justin was so heartbroken by Dolly’s passing at the age of 14 that he shared photos of a ceremony the former couple held together to honor their late pet. He posted Instagram photos of her white fur covered in colorful flowers while waving burning sage above Dolly.

The Leftovers star even shared a photo clasping hands with Jen over Dolly’s coat and wrote a heartfelt caption, reading: “Tonight, at sunset, after a heroic struggle … our most loyal family member and protector, Dolly A., laid down her sword and shield. She was surrounded by her entire family … Rest In Peace Dolly.”

Jen’s O.G. pet was Norman, a Welsh corgi-terrier she got during her early days on Friends. He was an “only child” until Dolly came along and went everywhere with Jen. She even brought him on stage during an appearance on her pal Chelsea Handler‘s former E! late night show, Chelsea Lately. After a long life filled with love, Norman died in 2011 at the age of 15.

Scroll down for a guide to Jennifer Aniston’s dogs.

