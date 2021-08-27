Cancel
Dundalk, MD

Mt. Olive Baptist Church holding community giveaway

By Kelly Broderick
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FCZuI_0bfBys6s00

The Mount Olive Baptist Church has been collecting donations for weeks now to prepare for their community event and weekend giveaway happening tomorrow.

They have home essential blessing bags filled with cleaning supplies, laundry detergent and hand sanitizers for anyone who needs it.

Plus, they're going to provide barbecue for everyone who stops by!

We talked with the first lady of the church who says they know not everyone is going to come in the church so they want to go to the community.

"We want to make sure when we go out to the community we're sharing the gospel, we're sharing resources," said Robin Singletary. "We're letting people know that were down to earth come talk to us, if you need anything we're here to help you."

The event is tomorrow from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the church on Mount Olive Road in Dundalk.

