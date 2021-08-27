Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

Eating This Food May Help Prevent Wrinkles

By Maria Loreto
thefreshtoast.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis popular snack has been linked to less wrinkles and better overall skin health. And you likely have it in your pantry. Wrinkles are inevitable. While there are ways of slowing them down and caring for them, they are a natural progression of growing older, with the dermis beginning to thin as we age up. Spending long percentages of time out in the sun or engaging in behaviors like smoking, speeds up this process. But certain behaviors, like moisturizing your skin and even eating certain foods, can slow down and prevent wrinkles.

thefreshtoast.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vitamin E#Vitamin A#Wrinkles#Nutrition#Nutrients
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Taking Vitamin D Supplements After 50

One day we are trucking along enjoying our youth. And then one day we wake up in our 50s, and we find creaks, cracks, and other feelings that we never experienced before. Unfortunately, as our age increases, our risk for developing certain health conditions like osteoporosis, cancer, and hypertension increase as well. In other words, a 50-year-old body is very different than a 20-year-old body. And because of this, taking certain supplements may result in some surprising effects once we reach a certain age. (Related: Best Supplements for People Over 50, Say Nutrition Experts.)
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

This Supplement Can Raise Your Heart Attack Risk, Experts Say

During the same week the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) said it would not recommend that taking vitamins and supplements can prevent heart disease and cancer, a new study has come out saying one of the most popular supplements out there may be dangerous to a subset of those who are prescribed it. The supplement—Omega-3 fatty acids—is the third most popular in America, according to one recent ConsumerLab survey, with 52% of respondents saying they have taken it in the past year (it was beaten only by magnesium and Vitamin D). Read on to see if you may be in danger—from this and 3 other supplements—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Diseases & Treatmentsspring.org.uk

The Facial Sign Of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

The symptom is not normally painful, but can be irritating. Twitching around the eyes can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency. The twitch usually occurs in one eye or the other, or just below them. The symptom is not normally painful, but can be irritating. The body uses vitamin...
Weight LossPosted by
Ladders

Eating these foods instead of meat can add years to your life

This article was updated on August 13, 2021. A study finds that protein found in sources like kale, peas, legumes, beans, whole wheat, and lentils can dramatically reduce one’s risk of dying from any cause. The link between plant protein and longevity. A little while back, Ladders reported on the...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Woman's World

Craving This Food More Often Could Be An Early Sign of Dementia

As we get older, it becomes increasingly important for us to keep track of any changes going on with our bodies, as they can often indicate larger health issues. When it comes to treating age-related conditions like dementia, catching early symptoms is our best bet. And while we are probably already aware that lapses in our memory can signal a problem, changes in our food preferences may as well — especially if you’re suddenly craving sweets.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
EatThis

Never Take Your Medication With This Drink, New Study Says

Take with a full glass of water. Chances are good you've read this instruction on the side of a pill bottle or a medication package insert. Now, the findings of a new study emphasize how important it is to do just what the indications on your medicine suggest—because when the drug makers specify water, that's precisely what they mean.
HealthPosted by
Woman's World

This $3 Tropical Drink Can Help Lower Blood Pressure, Avoid Chronic Disease, and Nix Aches and Pains

Nothing hits the spot like a cool, refreshing drink as we wait for the hot and humid days of summer to end. We also know it’s better to sip on something healthy rather than a sugary soda or iced tea. Thankfully, coconut water can satisfy our taste buds and provide some amazing benefits for our blood pressure, lower our risk of chronic disease, and improve our post-workout recovery!
Nutritionspring.org.uk

The Familiar Drink That Lowers Blood Pressure

People do not get enough of this in their diet. A glass of orange juice a day can help to lower blood pressure, studies find. Orange juice is rich in potassium, which has a powerful effect in lowering blood pressure. Bananas, green leafy vegetables, avocados and beans are also high...
Fitnessmykiss1031.com

7 Drinks That Keep Blood Sugar Low and Support Weight Loss

We’re usually all aware of how food impacts our body, but oftentimes we overlook the fact that the beverages we drink can do the same thing. Many drinks can be riddled with calories and added sugar which makes our blood glucose soar. Having high blood sugar (also called hyperglycemia) for a long period of time can lead to damaged blood vessels and increase your risk of heart disease, stroke, and nerve problems.
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Worst Food That Increases Inflammation, According to a Dietitian

Losing weight isn't the only reason you should eat healthily. While there is nothing wrong with wanting to lose a few pounds and feeling good in your skin (as long as you're doing it healthfully, of course), there are so many more healthy reasons to want to eat a good diet that isn't even linked to weight management. In fact, research shows that your diet can be directly correlated to an increased risk of chronic diseases due to inflammatory responses in your body—and it's all based on the types of foods you eat. That's why it's important to understand the worst food that increases inflammation in your body, so that you can fully understand the risks and how consuming this type of food can cause issues over time.
SciencePosted by
EatThis

The #1 Best Food to Eat for Potassium, Says Science

When you're thinking of potassium-rich foods, the first one to come to mind is almost always bananas. You wouldn't be wrong for thinking that, as the handheld, fruit contains 422 milligrams of potassium in one medium-sized banana according to the United States Department of Agriculture. That's just over 9% of the potassium you'd need in a day, according to the National Institutes of Health, and while that is a great amount in each banana, there are foods that can give you more.
Healthspring.org.uk

The Juice That Improves Brain Health And Blood Pressure

The juice reduced blood pressure by an average of five points. Drinking beetroot juice can help improve brain health and reduce blood pressure, new research finds. Beetroot juice is rich in inorganic nitrate, like other foods including celery, spinach and lettuce. Nitrate is turned into nitric oxide in the mouth,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy