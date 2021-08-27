Mackerel Market Projected to be Resilient during 2021-2031, Fact.MR Report

Global plasma separation membrane market was estimated to be US$ 405 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 990.19 million by 2029, growing at an estimated CAGR of 20.3% over the forecast period. Rising cases of infectious diseases such as human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), pneumonia and tuberculosis in the developing world, and influenza and sexually transmitted diseases in the developed world draws attention regarding the need of point-of-care diagnostics. Researchers that started drawing blood from COVID-19 survivors, then isolated their plasma, the liquid part of blood that contains antibodies. And in a process called "convalescent plasma therapy," their antibodies were transferred to others, either to protect them against getting infected or to boost the immune systems of those who are already sick. However, this highly experimental therapy hasn't been proven to work against the coronavirus, but initial research out of China suggested that it helped a small group of patients recover. It's also seen some success in past infectious disease outbreaks, including in fighting the coronavirus that caused the SARS outbreak. One of the very effective ways for carrying out fractionation process is the addition of alcohol to the plasma membrane pool while simultaneously cooling the pool. This process is sometimes called cold alcohol fractionation or ethanol fractionation.