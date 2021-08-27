Cancel
Minneapolis, MN

‘This Shouldn’t Be Normal’: Mykia Carpenter Recovering After Being Shot In The Neck In Uptown

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A recent high school graduate could forever lose her voice after she was hit by a stray bullet in Uptown early Thursday morning. Mykia Carpenter was supposed to have a party Friday, sending her off to nursing school in Chicago. Police say the shootout happened outside a business at Lyndale and Lake Avenues. In all, seven people were shot, including Mykia.

