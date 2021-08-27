Local 5 Contest Winners

January 2020 - August 2021

Viewers are eligible to win a WOI-DT or KCWI contest only once every sixty (60) days. Only one winner per household is permitted in any contest. Viewers are eligible to win a prize valued at $600 or more only once every six months .

Prizes may not be exchanged, substituted, transferred or redeemed for other prizes by winner. Payment of all federal, state and local taxes is the sole responsibility of the winner and winners may receive an IRS Form 1099 or equivalent from the Station.

All prizes or prize certificates must be picked up in-person at the offices of Local 5 3903 Westown Parkway West Des Moines, IA Monday-Friday 8am-5pm . Prizes will not be mailed under any circumstances. Any prize or prize certificates not claimed within 30 days of winning will be forfeited by the winner.





Contest Promotion Dates

Local 5 Weather Lab Sweepstakes 8/12/21-8/22/21

Angela Bond - 70" Television

Eric Church Sweepstakes 5/3/21 - 5/7/21

David Kitsis - 2 Eric Church Concert Tickets at Wells Fargo Arena

Matt Hurd - 2 Eric Church Concert Tickets at Wells Fargo Arena

Brad Loney - 2 Eric Church Concert Tickets at Wells Fargo Arena

Doug Miner - 2 Eric Church Concert Tickets at Wells Fargo Arena

Jerry Christman - 2 Eric Church Concert Tickets at Wells Fargo Arena

Mother's Day Giveaway 4/19/21 - 5/5/21

Bridget Rottinghaus - 1 Month Membership redeemable at Orangetheory Fitness, Heart Rate Monitor, and $200 Value Basket redeemable at Covered Bridges Winery

Howl-O-Ween Pet Photo Contest 10/6/20 - 10/29/20

Lena VanWyk - $150 Gift Certificate to Pet Supplies Plus

An Evening with Michael Buble 2/5/20-2/13/20

Deb Anderson - 4 tickets to Michael Buble at Wells Fargo Arena and $150 gift certificate to Iowa Taproom