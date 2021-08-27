Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Des Moines, IA

Local 5 Contest Winners

By Staff
Posted by 
We Are Iowa
We Are Iowa
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ifwhR_0bfBwvXn00

January 2020 - August 2021

Viewers are eligible to win a WOI-DT or KCWI contest only once every sixty (60) days.  Only one winner per household is permitted in any contest.  Viewers are eligible to win a prize valued at $600 or more only once every six months .

Prizes may not be exchanged, substituted, transferred or redeemed for other prizes by winner. Payment of all federal, state and local taxes is the sole responsibility of the winner and winners may receive an IRS Form 1099 or equivalent from the Station.

All prizes or prize certificates must be picked up in-person at the offices of Local 5 3903 Westown Parkway West Des Moines, IA Monday-Friday 8am-5pm .  Prizes will not be mailed under any circumstances. Any prize or prize certificates not claimed within 30 days of winning will be forfeited by the winner.


Contest                                                  Promotion Dates

Local 5 Weather Lab Sweepstakes     8/12/21-8/22/21

Angela Bond - 70" Television

Eric Church Sweepstakes                   5/3/21 - 5/7/21

David Kitsis - 2 Eric Church Concert Tickets at Wells Fargo Arena

Matt Hurd - 2 Eric Church Concert Tickets at Wells Fargo Arena

Brad Loney - 2 Eric Church Concert Tickets at Wells Fargo Arena

Doug Miner - 2 Eric Church Concert Tickets at Wells Fargo Arena

Jerry Christman - 2 Eric Church Concert Tickets at Wells Fargo Arena

Mother's Day Giveaway                       4/19/21 - 5/5/21

Bridget Rottinghaus - 1 Month Membership redeemable at Orangetheory Fitness, Heart Rate Monitor, and $200 Value Basket redeemable at Covered Bridges Winery

Howl-O-Ween Pet Photo Contest       10/6/20 - 10/29/20

Lena VanWyk - $150 Gift Certificate to Pet Supplies Plus

An Evening with Michael Buble          2/5/20-2/13/20

Deb Anderson - 4 tickets to Michael Buble at Wells Fargo Arena and $150 gift certificate to Iowa Taproom

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
We Are Iowa

We Are Iowa

Des Moines, IA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Des Moines local news

 https://www.weareiowa.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Des Moines, IA
West Des Moines, IA
Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
City
Des Moines, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Buble
Person
Eric Church
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kcwi#Contest Promotion Dates#Orangetheory Fitness#Iowa Taproom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
IRS
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy