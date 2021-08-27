Minnesota Students’ Reading And Math Scores Slipping Amid COVID Pandemic
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO/AP) — Minnesota students scored dramatically worse on this year’s reading and math assessment tests after the pandemic disrupted school settings. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported Friday only 44% of students were proficient in math, down 11 percentage points from 2019, and 53% were proficient in reading, down 7 points from two years ago. Students didn’t take the tests last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.minnesota.cbslocal.com
