Minnesota Students’ Reading And Math Scores Slipping Amid COVID Pandemic

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO/AP) — Minnesota students scored dramatically worse on this year’s reading and math assessment tests after the pandemic disrupted school settings. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported Friday only 44% of students were proficient in math, down 11 percentage points from 2019, and 53% were proficient in reading, down 7 points from two years ago. Students didn’t take the tests last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

