After two desperate weeks, Nabi Mohammadi finally has reason to hope his family will escape Afghanistan and join him in Iowa. Mohammadi, a former interpreter for American soldiers, lives in Des Moines and has become a U.S. citizen. Ever since Kabul fell to the Taliban last month, he's been frantically trying to help his parents, siblings and other relatives flee the country so they won't face retribution for his assistance to the Americans.