An Explosion in Geofence Warrants Threatens Privacy Across the US

By Sidney Fussel
Wired
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice around the country have drastically increased their use of geofence warrants, a widely criticized investigative technique that collects data from any user's device that was in a specified area within a certain time range, according to new figures shared by Google. Law enforcement has served geofence warrants to Google since 2016, but the company has detailed for the first time exactly how many it receives.

