Special Weather Statement issued for Carter by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-27 15:57:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-27 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Carter A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Carter County through 445 PM MDT At 413 PM MDT, trained weather spotters reported a strong thunderstorm 10 miles northeast of Alzada, or 36 miles northwest of Belle Fourche, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 45 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Alzada, Capitol and Albion. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
