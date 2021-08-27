Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson, Madison, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 18:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jefferson; Madison; Taylor The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Jefferson County in Big Bend of Florida Northwestern Taylor County in Big Bend of Florida Southwestern Madison County in Big Bend of Florida * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 616 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 16 miles northwest of Perry, moving west at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cody, Goose Pasture, Hells Half Acre, Iddo, Ebb, Lamont, Capps, Lois, Eridu, Nash, Cabbage Grove, Thomas City, Drifton, Econfina, Lake Bird, Fanlew, Waukeenah, Wacissa, Lloyd and Wacissa Springs. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH