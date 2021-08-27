Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

How to Discover the Best Open Source Software for Your Project

By LinuxStoney
linuxtoday.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpen Source will eat up the world of software … in companies. And we do not say it. Any tech company you ask, from Red Hat to Microsoft itself, says it. There are plenty of examples: the world of the cloud, the IoT, Artificial Intelligence or Big Data are largely based on Open Source projects.

www.linuxtoday.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Source Software#Big Data#Red Hat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Related
Cell Phoneslinuxtoday.com

Delta Chat is an Open-Source Messenger App That Uses Email

Delta Chat is a free open-source decentralized messenger that works on Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS, and Android. It is a unique messaging application that functions like any text messaging tool but is built with an email back-end, enabling enhanced user privacy and security with end-to-end encryption via Autocrypt.
ComputersTech Times

The Pandemic Caused a Global Chip Shortage: Is Open-Source Software the Solution?

Another chip famine has arrived, and it's rattling industries from auto manufacturing to technology. Shortages of the silicon chips used in practically all devices isn't a new phenomena. They tend to occur whenever crises disrupt the supply chain. Such crises can include anything from natural disasters to tech advancements-and the latest has come on the heels of a global pandemic. What makes this time particularly disconcerting is society's extreme dependence on chips to power everything from pacemakers to PCs. The world runs on silicon chips and is built around their continuing use.
SoftwareTechRadar

Best dictation software of 2021

The best dictation software can make it simple and easy to take audio notes, transcribe documents, and provide a vital resource for people who might struggle with typing. Dictation software has come a long way in recent years. It used to be a bit of a gimmick, but today it is changing the way companies do business.
Computersdevops.com

F5 Networks Planning Open Source Projects Beyond NGINX

F5 Networks today revealed plans to launch multiple projects in the months ahead that will extend its commitment to open source beyond the NGNIX proxy software the company acquired in 2019. The announcement was made during an online NGINX Sprint event; two of the projects are extensions of NGINIX that...
Cell Phonesopensource.com

Access your iPhone on Linux with this open source tool

The iPhone and iPad aren't by any means open source, but they're popular devices. Many people who own an iOS device also happen to use a lot of open source, including Linux. Users of Windows and macOS can communicate with an iOS device by using software provided by Apple, but Apple doesn't support Linux users. Open source programmers came to the rescue back in 2007 (just a year after the iPhone's release) with Libimobiledevice (then called libiphone), a cross-platform solution for communicating with iOS. It runs on Linux, Android, Arm systems such as the Raspberry Pi, Windows, and even macOS.
ComputersPCWorld

How to keep your PC cool for best performance

The desktop PC has two major nemeses: dust and heat. Heat can be tough to diagnose since you can’t see it the way you can with dust. The key to avoiding any heat-related issues (besides regularly cleaning your PC) is sticking with some tried and true principles of cooling. If you follow the basics, then adapt them to your local environment and the demands of your PC, you should be just fine.
Computersmarketresearchtelecast.com

Gaming peripherals: Admin loophole discovered in SteelSeries software

If the conditions are right, an attacker could exploit a vulnerability in the SteelSeriee software to obtain system rights. In this position, it could completely compromise Windows computers. So far, the download and installation of the SteelSeries software started automatically when you plugged a mouse or keyboard from the manufacturer...
Computersinfosecurity-magazine.com

How to Tackle Open Source Vulnerabilities While Closing the DevOps/SecOps Gap

Creating more efficiency in the workplace often involves tearing down silos and increasing cross-functional collaboration to deliver better outcomes. But this isn’t always as easy as it sounds. In many organizations, security and development teams have a longstanding disconnect stemming from differing responsibilities and competing priorities, coupled with a large communications gap.
Computerslinuxtoday.com

Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Microsoft GitHub

GitHub is a provider of Internet hosting for software development and version control using Git. It offers the distributed version control and source code management (SCM) functionality of Git and offers its basic services without charge. But it is not open source which puts some organizations in a difficult position to migrate where they rely on the non-Git elements of GitHub’s service offerings. Vendor lock-in is a legitimate concern.
Marketsthebalance.com

How To Create a Cash Flow Projection for Your Business

A cash flow projection provides an estimate of how much cash is expected to flow in and out of your business within a specified time period. This statement includes expected sales figures and expenses due within the timeframe as well as other indicators relevant to your business’s revenue and expenses. Because it can both impact your overall finances and ultimately help you grow your company, it’s important to understand how to create, update, and manage the cash flow statement.
Video GamesGamasutra

How do you discover when people find your game?

The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of Gamasutra’s community. The thoughts and opinions expressed are those of the writer and not Gamasutra or its parent company. [The GameDiscoverCo game discovery newsletter is written by ‘how people find your game’ expert & GameDiscoverCo founder Simon...
TechnologyTechCrunch

The stars are aligning for federal IT open source software adoption

The federal government has been slower to embrace open source, however. Efforts to change are complicated by the fact that many agencies employ large legacy IT infrastructure and systems to serve millions of people and are responsible for a plethora of sensitive data. Washington spends tens of billions every year on IT, but with each agency essentially acting as its own enterprise, decision-making is far more decentralized than it would be at, say, a large bank.
Softwareitopstimes.com

ITOps Times Open-Source Project of the Week: NetBox

NetBox is an infrastructure resource modeling (IRM) tool for network automation. It was initially developed at DigitalOcean to address the needs of network and infrastructure engineers. It addresses aspects of network management, such as IP address management, equipment racks, types of devices and where they are installed, connections among devices,...
Computersknowtechie.com

How to choose the best computer that meets your needs

There are several models and brands of computers available nowadays. Buying one can be overwhelming if you don’t know what to look for. The best computer is one that meets your needs. To make finding the right choice easier for you, we listed some factors to consider before making a purchase.
SoftwareMercury News

How To Scale Your Delivery Capacity With Nearshore Software Development

We all know that IT is a vital resource, and if IT fails, the whole enterprise suffers. The IT department has to deal with different IT challenges every day, such as delivering new applications for business growth, emergency fixes of critical systems, or managing mission-critical legacy IT systems to ensure reliable performance.
Softwaresouthfloridareporter.com

How Does HR Software Benefit Your Company?

No one can deny that the HR department of a company has a substantial workload on its shoulders. Nowadays, every company is looking for ways to make their HR department more efficient. Although HR software is a good alternative, many companies are skeptical about it. HR software has a lot...
Computerslinuxtoday.com

6 Must-Have Open Source Tools to Secure Your Linux Server

Over the years, I have come across many blogs that claim Linux is impenetrable by security attackers. While it is true that GNU/Linux operating systems for desktops and servers come with a lot of security checks in place to mitigate attacks, protection is not “enabled by default”. Check out these six must-have open source tools to secure your Linux server against cyberattacks.
Technologyopensource.com

How my team built an open source learning experience platform

Learning is based on the open exchange of ideas and experiences. By sharing, testing, and practicing what we've learned with others, we're able to develop in our lives and careers. It follows that openness is the ideal state for any successful learning organization. I am passionate about learning, building teams,...
Computersaithority.com

Pyston Joins Anaconda to Expand Open-Source Python-based Project Development

Leading open-source data science innovation company Anaconda has tapped the entire team of Pyston to boost its open-source development of its Python ecosystem. If you are looking to enhance your Python, you usually do it using Pyston, the fastest way to speed up any Python code. In short, Pyston is a powerful and highly compatible fork that is used in the faster implantation of the Python programming language. As part of the deal, Anaconda will onboard Kevin Modzelewski and ‪Marius Wachtler from Pyston where the two professionals would continue to work independently on the Pyston-Numba projects and grow the open-source community. They will join Anaconda’s team of funded OSS developers, alongside other Anaconda contributors to Dask, Numba, Bokeh, and many other projects. Anaconda would maintain Pyston, as a stakeholder and as a sponsor.

Comments / 0

Community Policy