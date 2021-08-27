Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Republic County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Republic, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 17:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Republic; Washington The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Republic County in north central Kansas Northwestern Washington County in north central Kansas * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 515 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Narka, moving northeast at 20 mph. This warning replaces the severe thunderstorm warning that was set to expire at 515 PM. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Narka and Mahaska. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Republic, KS
State
Kansas State
County
Washington County, KS
City
Narka, KS
County
Republic County, KS
City
Washington, KS
State
Washington State
City
Topeka, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Family RelationshipsPosted by
CNN

Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten announce the birth of their adopted children

(CNN) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten announced the birth of their son and daughter on Saturday. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we're becoming parents," the Biden Cabinet secretary posted on social media. "We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family."
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...

Comments / 0

Community Policy