Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Republic, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 17:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Republic; Washington The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Republic County in north central Kansas Northwestern Washington County in north central Kansas * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 515 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Narka, moving northeast at 20 mph. This warning replaces the severe thunderstorm warning that was set to expire at 515 PM. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Narka and Mahaska. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH