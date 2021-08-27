Cancel
Seattle, WA

Council habitually spends money to assuage activists

By David Horsey
Seattle Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Seattle City Council is fervently “woke,” but disappointingly lax in bringing a critical eye and basic competence to the job of governing our town. The latest evidence of this comes from a state Auditor’s report that says council members employed “only the bare minimum of accountability and transparency” when they awarded a $3 million no-bid contract to conduct research aimed at identifying public safety spending priorities. This was in 2020 when the council was giving serious thought to defunding the police.

Seattle, WA

