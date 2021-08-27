Cancel
Movies

Zerina Akers Wins An Emmy Award For Beyonce's Black Is King Film

By Greg Emmanuel
Essence
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCostume designer, stylist, founder — and now, Emmy award winner. Zerina Akers, notoriously known as Beyoncé’s stylist and the founder of the Black Owned Everything marketplace, just earned herself an Emmy award. During the summer of 2020, Disney Plus released the film Black Is King directed by Knowles-Carter, and this Wednesday, Akers secured the Emmy award for “Outstanding Costumes for a Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Program” in honor of her sensational contributions to the fashion in the film.

Beyonce
#Black Is King#Emmy Award#The Lion King#Disney Plus#Reality Program#African
