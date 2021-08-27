Zerina Akers Wins An Emmy Award For Beyonce's Black Is King Film

No Black artists have won more Primetime Emmys than multi-camera cinematographer Donald A. Morgan and reality star RuPaul Charles. As it happens they both have multiple nominations this year. Will they add to their historic awards hauls? Morgan currently holds the record as the most awarded Black individual at the Emmys with 10 trophies on his mantel, and a whopping seven of those came for his lighting direction for “Home Improvement” (1992-1996, 1998-1999). Recently he won three more times for his multi-camera cinematography on Netflix’s “The Ranch” (2017, 2019-2020) and is the defending champion in his category. SEE2021 Emmy predictions slugfest: Can...