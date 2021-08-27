Fraser Develops Calming Cabin At State Fair

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Just hours before the opening of the Great Minnesota Get-Together, vendors were preparing for the crowds. “I’ve ordered 100% of what I did in 2019, hoping for the best,” said Joe Cranston, owner of Scotch Eggs. At The Peg, which is always open during the pre-fair days, they aren’t worried about the COVID-19 impact on crowds. “2.2 million people was the record in 2019. So we do 1.9, really that’s still a lot of people,” said Tim Carlson, The Peg. The Pretzel Dog booth has been making the State Fair rounds all summer. “Some of the fairs have been up slightly in attendance,...