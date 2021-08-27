Cancel
Prince George's County, MD

Flood Warning issued for Prince Georges by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 18:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Prince Georges The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flood Warning for Urban area and small stream in Southern Prince Georges County in central Maryland Charles County in southern Maryland * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 611 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Waldorf... Clinton Fort Washington... Rosaryville Marlton... Saint Charles Accokeek... Bryans Road Brandywine... Baden Pomfret... Northwood White Plains... Cheltenham This includes the following Flood Prone Roads: Mattawoman Creek in Pinefield Poplar Hill Road at Zekiah Swamp Run Acton Lane at Mattawoman Creek Bumpy Oak Road at Mattawoman Creek Pomfret Road at Mattawoman Creek Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.

alerts.weather.gov

