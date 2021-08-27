Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baltimore, Harford by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 18:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Baltimore; Harford The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Harford County in northern Maryland Central Baltimore County in northern Maryland * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 616 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Jarrettsville, or 8 miles northeast of Cockeysville, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Cockeysville, Bel Air North, Fallston, Kingsville, Pleasant Hills, Jarrettsville, Pylesville, Fork, Cardiff, Benson, Norrisville, Baldwin, Long Green, Hydes, Forest Hill, Chrome Hill, Bynum, Street, Rocks and Jacksonville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH