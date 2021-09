Comparing different eras of the NBA has become such an engrained portion of talking about the game that it almost becomes a never-ending loop. Whether its comparing the talents of players from different eras, dynasties after a team has won a championship or figuring out how to rank the league's best players both past and present. Players from each era always boast that their time period in the NBA was undoubtedly the best, which results in revisiting the conversation over which era was the gold standard.