Baltimore County, MD

Flood Warning issued for Baltimore by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 18:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Baltimore The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flood Warning for Urban area and small stream in Northeastern Baltimore County in northern Maryland Harford County in northern Maryland * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 613 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Cockeysville... Bel Air North Fallston... Kingsville Pleasant Hills... Jarrettsville Monkton... Jacksonville Glencoe... Phoenix Norrisville... Hereford Sparks... Parkton Hydes... Long Green Baldwin... Bentley Springs Glen Arm... Maryland Line This includes the following Flood Prone Roads: Long Green Pike at Long Green Creek Phoenix Road at Gunpowder Falls near Carroll Road Lower Glencoe Road at Gunpowder Falls near Glencoe York Road North of Piney Hill Road Falls Road near Old Barn Road Big Falls Road at Little Falls near Bernoudy Road Wiseburg Road at Little Falls near White Hall Road Old York Road at Little Falls near Hyde Road Freeland Road at Beetree Run near Maple Avenue Green Road at Little Gunpowder Falls Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.

alerts.weather.gov

