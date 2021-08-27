Following Supreme Court Ruling, Legal Aid of Eastern Virginia predicts a tidal wave of evictions

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — It looked like a good investment in the Norview area of Norfolk: three bedrooms and two full baths that would rent at $1,200 a month. Joseph Calhoun rented the home to a family, but there was one problem: his tenants didn’t pay the rent for eight months. The family took all their possessions — except for a tattered sectional sofa — and left this summer after their lease expired.