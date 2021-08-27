Millsboro Man Arrested for Criminal and Traffic Charges After Collision in Convenience Store Parking Lot- Lewes

Lewes, DE- Delaware State Police arrested Andre L. Hallett, 30, of Millsboro, early Thursday morning during a traffic stop in Lewes. On August 26, 2021, at approximately 1:54 a.m., troopers were dispatched to Wawa, located at 17663 Dartmouth Drive, for a report of a vehicle striking a barrier in the parking lot. When troopers arrived on scene, they located the vehicle and operator of the 2019 Subaru Impreza, Andre L. Hallett. A strong odor of alcohol was detected coming from Andre’s breath, and a DUI investigation ensued. He was taken into custody and transported to Delaware State Police Troop 7. An inventory search of the vehicle was completed before being towed, and located inside were the following items: