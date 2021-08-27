LIVE BLOG: Updates, scores, photos and video from Week 1 of Centre County high school football

Mijohni Brisker knew something was going to break. She’d told her boys time and time again that playing with the football was for outside, so she had no choice but to take it from them to prevent the inevitable from happening. But that didn’t stop her son Jaquan from finding a way. He did what he had to so he could play with a ball inside their Pittsburgh-area home with his older brother Tale’. Catch with Tale’, after all, was one of young Jaquan’s favorite things to do.