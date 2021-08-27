Cancel
LIVE BLOG: Updates, scores, photos and video from Week 1 of Centre County high school football

By CDT staff reports
Centre Daily
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 high school football season is here, but already off to a rocky start for Centre County teams. Penns Valley had to change opponents after Mercyhurst Prep had to cancel due to positive COVID-19 tests among their ranks, and both Bald Eagle Area and Bellefonte had their games pushed a day to Saturday. However, Penns Valley was able to find a new opponent, and State College and Philipsburg-Osceola will both be in action Friday night.

