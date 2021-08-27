Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Butts County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Butts, Clarke, Clayton, Greene, Henry, Jasper, Madison, Morgan by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 18:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Butts; Clarke; Clayton; Greene; Henry; Jasper; Madison; Morgan; Newton; Oconee; Oglethorpe; Putnam; Rockdale; Spalding; Walton; Wilkes STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHEASTERN SPALDING, CLARKE, BUTTS, WEST CENTRAL WILKES, SOUTHWESTERN MADISON, NEWTON, SOUTHEASTERN ROCKDALE, OCONEE, MORGAN, NORTHWESTERN PUTNAM, HENRY, WALTON, NORTHWESTERN GREENE, SOUTH CENTRAL CLAYTON, OGLETHORPE AND CENTRAL JASPER COUNTIES THROUGH 645 PM EDT At 616 PM EDT...a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from near Lexington to near Stark...and moving northwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind...frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include McDonough, Conyers, Monroe, Covington, Jackson, Madison, Watkinsville, Monticello, Lexington, Athens, Stockbridge, Hampton, Lovejoy, Locust Grove, Social Circle, Oxford, Porterdale, Walnut Grove, Winterville and Bogart. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. MAX HAIL SIZE MAX WIND GUST...40MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mcdonough, GA
City
Clayton, GA
City
Walnut Grove, GA
County
Madison County, GA
County
Oglethorpe County, GA
City
Winterville, GA
City
Covington, GA
City
Oconee, GA
County
Putnam County, GA
County
Clayton County, GA
County
Jasper County, GA
City
Oglethorpe, GA
County
Henry County, GA
County
Newton County, GA
County
Oconee County, GA
County
Greene County, GA
County
Spalding County, GA
City
Monticello, GA
County
Wilkes County, GA
City
Morgan, GA
City
Madison, GA
County
Walton County, GA
City
Lexington, GA
County
Butts County, GA
City
Lovejoy, GA
City
Jasper, GA
City
Newton, GA
City
Stockbridge, GA
County
Morgan County, GA
City
Conyers, GA
County
Clarke County, GA
County
Rockdale County, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Heavy Rain#Wind Gust#Spalding#Northwestern Greene#Locust Grove#Oxford#Porterdale Walnut Grove
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Posted by
CNN

Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten announce the birth of their adopted children

(CNN) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten announced the birth of their son and daughter on Saturday. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we're becoming parents," the Biden Cabinet secretary posted on social media. "We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family."
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...

Comments / 0

Community Policy