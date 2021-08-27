Special Weather Statement issued for Butts, Clarke, Clayton, Greene, Henry, Jasper, Madison, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 18:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Butts; Clarke; Clayton; Greene; Henry; Jasper; Madison; Morgan; Newton; Oconee; Oglethorpe; Putnam; Rockdale; Spalding; Walton; Wilkes STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHEASTERN SPALDING, CLARKE, BUTTS, WEST CENTRAL WILKES, SOUTHWESTERN MADISON, NEWTON, SOUTHEASTERN ROCKDALE, OCONEE, MORGAN, NORTHWESTERN PUTNAM, HENRY, WALTON, NORTHWESTERN GREENE, SOUTH CENTRAL CLAYTON, OGLETHORPE AND CENTRAL JASPER COUNTIES THROUGH 645 PM EDT At 616 PM EDT...a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from near Lexington to near Stark...and moving northwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind...frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include McDonough, Conyers, Monroe, Covington, Jackson, Madison, Watkinsville, Monticello, Lexington, Athens, Stockbridge, Hampton, Lovejoy, Locust Grove, Social Circle, Oxford, Porterdale, Walnut Grove, Winterville and Bogart. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. MAX HAIL SIZE MAX WIND GUST...40MPH