Washington County, VA

Special Weather Statement issued for Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 16:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Washington County through 700 PM EDT At 614 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Chilhowie, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Glade Spring, Damascus, Lindell and Emory-Meadow View. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

