Bucks County Man Ryan Samsel Indicted For Allegedly Assaulting Police Officer During Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

By: KDKA-TV News Staff ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. (KDKA) – A Lawrence County woman is facing charges for allegedly entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot. Julia Jeanette Sizer of Ellwood City surrendered Thursday morning on multiple charges, including knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and disorderly conduct in a capitol building. (Photo: FBI) According to court documents, Sizer entered the Capitol 8 minutes after the “original surge” forced their way through the door and stayed in the Senate Press Gallery foyer for less than 3 minutes before leaving the building. The FBI says she wasn’t observed on surveillance footage causing damage, stealing anything or hurting anyone. She was identified after someone called the FBI and said they had footage of Sizer allegedly inside the Capitol. She’s scheduled to appear before a judge by video conference at 5 p.m. Thursday.