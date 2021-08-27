Bucks County Man Ryan Samsel Indicted For Allegedly Assaulting Police Officer During Jan. 6 Capitol Riot
LEVITTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A Bucks County man is accused of assaulting a police officer during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Federal prosecutors said that 37-year-old Ryan Samsel of Levittown was indicted earlier this week on several offenses including assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds among and related offenses.philadelphia.cbslocal.com
