An integral part of a prospect's growth is putting him in the best possible environment for development. Morgan Frost and Cam York, two of the Flyers' top prospects, have a chance at that in 2021-22. Many want them to have a chance at the Flyers' roster and they'll get that chance. But, finally, a normal year of development at a pro level an hour-plus drive from the Flyers could be really good for two important and talented prospects.