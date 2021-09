JOPLIN, Mo. – Enjoying the outdoors from a bicycle seat is a great way to view nature and to get exercise in the process. If you’re an outdoors enthusiast looking for new places for you and your family to pedal, be sure to sign up for the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual program “Top 10 Series: Bike Trails.” This free program, which will be Sept. 1 from 2:30-3:30 p.m., is part of a year-long “Top 10” series of programs being put on by the staff of MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation in Joplin. At this program, MDC Administrative Assistant Tim Smith will discuss some of the best bike trails in southwest Missouri that will allow cyclists to enjoy nature while they’re getting some great exercise. This program is open to all ages. People can register at: