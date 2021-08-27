On Aug. 17, I went before the Planning Commission to pose some questions and issues I had with the proposed changes to the Hillpoint Farms area. I have been a resident of Hillpoint Farms since its beginning. Every citizen has a right to be heard. Being heard is one thing; however, their questions should be answered. During my time at the podium, I asked several questions and none received a response. I asked if the proffer statement submitted by the owner was a legally binding document. This question only needed a yes or no answer. I felt as if I were talking to myself. Yes, I was heard; but it was apparent that all of the commissioners’ minds were made up.