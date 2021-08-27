Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Local pilot reflects on the attacks of September 11th

By DAVID BELMONDO
yourerie
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn September 11th, 2001, a day millions of people around the world will never forget. On that Tuesday morning, America came under attack. We spoke with an airline pilot who was about to take to the sky and remembers that day like it was yesterday. Retired Airline Pilot Dennis Kudlac...

www.yourerie.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Freedom Towers#Fox#Daily News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Macomb Township, MIcandgnews.com

Local community reflects on 20th anniversary of 9/11

MACOMB COUNTY — Nearly two decades have passed since the deadliest terrorist attack on American soil took place. Sept. 11 is the 20th anniversary of a series of events that have become a fixture in the identity of Americans old enough to recall the day. On that day, almost 3,000...
Public SafetyPosted by
AFP

On 9/11, the deadliest attacks in history

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the United States that left nearly 3,000 people dead. The Al-Qaeda plane hijackings of September 11, 2001 were the first foreign attack on the US mainland in nearly two centuries. It ruptured America's sense of safety and plunged the West into war in Afghanistan -- a military operation that is only now just concluding. The Islamist extremists smashed two planes into New York's World Trade Center, killing 2,753 people.
Congress & CourtsKRQE News 13

US lawmakers look back and reflect on 9/11 attack

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — With the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks approaching, lawmakers say that day is something to never forget. “Don’t allow them to become a relic of the past,” Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.) said. Katko worries the country may forget the lessons learned from the...
Public SafetyNewsweek

The FBI's Bin Laden Unit Had an 'Oh, S--t' Moment, 3 Weeks Before 9/11

In this series, Newsweek maps the road to 9/11 as it happened 20 years ago, day by day. August 21: In doing research to determine who were the planners and supporters behind the attack on the USS Cole in October 2000, Margaret Gillespie, an FBI analyst detailed to the CIA Counterterrorist Center (CTC), read a 15-month-old cable from the Bangkok station reporting that Khalid al-Mihdhar and Nawaf al-Hazmi had traveled from Thailand to the United States on January 15, 2000. The two were connected to Walid Mohammed bin Attash ("Khallad"), then considered to be a planner of the Yemen attack. Coincidentally, the CIA had tracked al-Mihdhar from the UAE to Malaysia, and then from Malaysia to Thailand while he was traveling with bin Attash, and the Agency requested that Thai intelligence ascertain where the two went. Thai intelligence reported back to the CIA on March 5th, but no one at the CTC took any notice of the report, the January operation long forgotten.
Little Rock, ARfox16.com

Retired Arkansas Army vet reflects on terrorist attack in Afghanistan

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — When the takeover of Afghanistan began, it was hard for some local veterans to watch. Thursday’s loss of 13 U.S. service members only made it worse. It’s been a rough 24 hours for some local veterans. There are a lot of complicated feelings, sadness and for some, painful memories, and flashbacks.
Washington, DCPosted by
The Beacon Newspapers

Three sites memorialize September 11th

Scuffed shoes, a crumpled purse, a charred flashlight. These are a few of the 70,000 artifacts at New York City’s 9/11 Memorial and Museum. A woman phoned her sister to say that her will was in the closet in a recorded conversation now preserved at the 9/11 Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
Arlington County, VAFireRescue1

Through the lens: Reflections on reporting the Pentagon attack

We were supposed to discuss a shortage of paramedic ambulances, but the fire chief sitting across from me that morning about 25 years ago had other things on his mind. The meeting, at a diner, was set up by the communications director in Arlington County, Virginia. She thought the chief should get better acquainted with the television reporter who broke the recent story about the EMS problems in the area.
Erie, PAyourerie

Years after September 11th, Erie businessman creates local 9/11 memorial

As we approach September 11th, we share with you another memorial story. Years after the fateful day, Erie Area Businessman Mark Aleksandrowicz knew that he had to create a local September 11th memorial. Aleksandrowicz is talking about the impact of September 11th. He said this motivated him to create a...
Blacksburg, VAvt.edu

Upcoming event: On the ground, in Afghanistan following the attacks of September 11th

Ken Stiles spent 29 years with the CIA before joining the faculty at Virginia Tech. To commemorate the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks on America, Stiles and four others who were on the ground immediately following the attacks will share their experiences at a panel discussion and examine aspects of the CIA’s operations in Afghanistan and their roles in this unprecedented counter terrorism action.
U.S. Politicspoliticsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
Militarycheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Was Hunter Biden Arrested By The Military?

A post shared on Facebook claims the U.S. military recently arrested Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, as he was attempting to re-enter the country. There is no evidence Biden was arrested by the military. The claim originated from a website that says it publishes satire. Fact Check:
Worldhngn.com

Hackers Get Footage from Iran’s Evil Prison Showing Inmates Being Raped, Executed

Hackers got footage from Iran's Evin prison as prisoner's maltreatment was captured from security cams. The videos showed the inmates at the mercy of prison wardens, practically helpless and devoid of hope in such treatment. The prison head apologizes after the video showed the horrific, terrible treatment, with brawls among...

Comments / 0

Community Policy