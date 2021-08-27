Preserving the memory of Club Matinee with new short documentary

HOUSTON – Musical legends Ray Charles, James Brown, and Aretha Franklin often performed at the hottest nightclub in Houston’s 5th Ward. Club Matinee was known as “the Cotton Club of the South” by musical legends and area residents alike. Now a short new documentary, Memory Builds the Monument, taps the recollections of current and former 5th Ward residents who remember those magical years. The film premiere, hosted by the 5th Ward Cultural Arts District (5th Ward CAD), will be held Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. at the Moonstruck Drive-In, located at 100 Bringhurst Street, Houston, TX 77020.