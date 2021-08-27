Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Preserving the memory of Club Matinee with new short documentary

Click2Houston.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON – Musical legends Ray Charles, James Brown, and Aretha Franklin often performed at the hottest nightclub in Houston’s 5th Ward. Club Matinee was known as “the Cotton Club of the South” by musical legends and area residents alike. Now a short new documentary, Memory Builds the Monument, taps the recollections of current and former 5th Ward residents who remember those magical years. The film premiere, hosted by the 5th Ward Cultural Arts District (5th Ward CAD), will be held Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. at the Moonstruck Drive-In, located at 100 Bringhurst Street, Houston, TX 77020.

www.click2houston.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center, TX
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
City
Art, TX
Houston, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Brown
Person
Ray Charles
Person
Aretha Franklin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Documentary#Cotton Club#Art History#Arts Culture#R B#Algenita Scott Davis Esq#Housing Program Manager#Iyo#Lisc#Neighborworks America#The Kresge Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Willard Scott, weatherman on NBC’s ‘Today’ show, dies at 87

NEW YORK (AP) — Willard Scott, the beloved weatherman who charmed viewers of NBC’s “Today” show with his self-deprecating humor and cheerful personality, has died. He was 87. His successor on the morning news show, Al Roker, announced that Scott died peacefully Saturday morning surrounded by family. An NBC Universal...
Posted by
CNN

Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten announce the birth of their adopted children

(CNN) — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten announced the birth of their son and daughter on Saturday. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we're becoming parents," the Biden Cabinet secretary posted on social media. "We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family."
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...

Comments / 0

Community Policy