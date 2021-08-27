RGV Sports Hall of Fame coach Littleton sent inappropriate texts to three women, was reprimanded by district days before retirement
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) —One week before he retired, former McAllen Memorial High School head football coach and athletic coordinator Bill Littleton was reprimanded for sending inappropriate texts to a parent, according to documents obtained by Valleycentral.com through the Texas Public Information Act. The documents, released this week after the Texas...www.valleycentral.com
Comments / 4