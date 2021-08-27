Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff reveals an actually-tangible “alliance” schedule plan, with interesting Fox impacts

The big Pac-12/ACC/Big Ten “alliance” announcement earlier this week was notable for how little of substance the commissioners of each conference actually said, and for the revelation that there was no formal agreement signed. The main tangible topic identified was increased scheduling of games with schools from the other conferences, but no specifics were offered other than it would go into effect “as soon as practical.” But the Pac-12 was reportedly the conference pushing the hardest for this alliance (as per that above report from ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg), and Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff (who took over that role earlier this summer) actually revealed what the scheduling goals might look like Friday. Here’s that quote from Kliavkoff (seen above at Pac-12 Media Day in July), via Colton Clark of the (Spokane, WA) Spokesman-Review: