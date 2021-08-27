Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff reveals an actually-tangible “alliance” schedule plan, with interesting Fox impacts

By Andrew Bucholtz
Awful Announcing
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe big Pac-12/ACC/Big Ten “alliance” announcement earlier this week was notable for how little of substance the commissioners of each conference actually said, and for the revelation that there was no formal agreement signed. The main tangible topic identified was increased scheduling of games with schools from the other conferences, but no specifics were offered other than it would go into effect “as soon as practical.” But the Pac-12 was reportedly the conference pushing the hardest for this alliance (as per that above report from ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg), and Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff (who took over that role earlier this summer) actually revealed what the scheduling goals might look like Friday. Here’s that quote from Kliavkoff (seen above at Pac-12 Media Day in July), via Colton Clark of the (Spokane, WA) Spokesman-Review:

awfulannouncing.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Rittenberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac 12 Football#Pac 12 Conference#American Football#Pac 12 Acc Big Ten#Espn#Wa#Acc#The Big Ten#Notre Dame#Byu#Sec#Action Network#Mac#Mw#Sun Belt#Group Of Five#Alliance#Lsu Usc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLNew York Post

Mac Jones’ girlfriend celebrates QB getting Patriots starting job

Mac Jones’ girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is proud of her man after he won the Patriots’ quarterback battle following Cam Newton’s surprise release Tuesday. The University of Alabama alumna took to her Instagram Story to re-post loving messages from friends and family after Jones became New England’s starting QB. One post...
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
Oregon StatePosted by
On3.com

Nick Saban scoffs at Oregon's uniform combination

Alabama head coach Nick Saban on Tuesday threw shade at Oregon when asked about their popular Nike uniforms, as the team is well known for introducing dozens of alternate jerseys, uniform combinations and accessories every season. “We have two [uniforms],” Saban said in response to Oregon. “Red jerseys at home....
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The Buccaneers Cut 3 Notable Players On Sunday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ 2021 title defense began on Saturday with a preseason loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. While the result of the game doesn’t ultimately matter, it proved to be the last game for several Buccaneers players. On Sunday, the Buccaneers announced the release of three players from their...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football Player Reportedly Killed Early Sunday Morning

The Charleston Southern football program is dealing with the tragic death of freshman defensive lineman Lorvens Florestal, who was shot and killed early this morning. According to a release from CSU, Florestal was the victim of a random act of violence. The Delray Beach (Fla.) native was an innocent bystander, according to witnesses.
Blacksburg, VAPosted by
Whiskey Riff

UNC Dad Fights Entire Virginia Tech Student Section After Allegedly Getting Hit With A Beer Can

College football is BACK. Alabama is back to putting a hurting on anybody that steps on the field with them and college kids are back to getting shitfaced at 7 in the morning, but over in Chapel Hill, things have started… poorly. Heisman hopeful Sam Howell had a rough showing as UNC lost to Virginia Tech in Blacksburg last night. VA Tech sacked Howell six times and forced three interceptions on the way to the 17-10 upset. But for one […] The post UNC Dad Fights Entire Virginia Tech Student Section After Allegedly Getting Hit With A Beer Can first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
Miami, FLPosted by
Outsider.com

Alabama & Miami Fans Come to Blows in Major Brawl in Stadium: VIDEO

Look, the return of college football has its pros and cons. Alabama versus Miami, that’s a pro. Among the cons, some fans don’t know how to act in public. So, of course, action on the field means action off the field as well. During the game in Atlanta, a fight broke out between fans of each team. It looked like quite the exchange between the two parties involved.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Tim Tebow News

Tim Tebow is no longer an NFL player, as the Jacksonville Jaguars released him before the start of the 2021 regular season. However, the former college football star is not struggling to find other work. The former quarterback turned baseball player turned tight end is back on television. Tebow is...
College Sportsdawgnation.com

Postgame comments got former UGA great in hot water after big win vs. Clemson

Georgia football fans can relive some of the top moments in UGA history each week with the Classic Moment presented by Classic City Lager. The Bulldogs have one of the most storied histories in all of college football, and DawgNation loves celebrating it. This week’s classic moment looks back on the Bulldogs’ 2002 win vs. Clemson -- a thrilling game that included a bold coaching decision from UGA’s head man at the time, Mark Richt.
College SportsPosted by
Outsider.com

Memphis University Students Erupt Into Massive Brawl at Football Game: VIDEO

We’re all excited about college football coming back in full force. While football was still football with no crowds in the stadiums, it was definitely missing something. Finally, fans are returning to games in droves, and the atmospheres have been amazing to behold this weekend. Unfortunately, this weekend has also seen its fair share of fights. One specific brawl at the Memphis/Nicholls State football game saw somebody get knocked out cold.
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

What D'Eriq King said about Alabama after Miami's blowout loss

It wasn’t a good Saturday for D’Eriq King and the Miami offense against Alabama. King was held to a single touchdown while throwing for 178 yards and 2 interceptions on 23-of-31 passing as the Hurricanes fell 44-13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It was all Tide from the get-go as...
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

Mike Leach deadpans that historic comeback began after players realized 'nobody had a dental appointment or a study hall'

Mississippi State’s listless performance for much of the Louisiana Tech game wasn’t lost on Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach. After trailing 34-14 with more than 13 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, it seemed State was doomed for a loss. Instead the Bulldogs charged back in the fourth quarter to win 35-34. It was the biggest comeback victory in school history for Mississippi State.
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Ohio State football: Separation sooner than expected

We knew this was probably going to happen at some point during the season. Regardless of who played early, a couple of guys would probably separate themselves from the others and make it clear they should get the bulk of the playing time. We just didn’t know it would happen so quickly.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Rips Major College Football Head Coach

FOX Sports 1 personality Colin Cowherd shared some brutally honest thoughts on USC Trojans head coach Clay Helton on Saturday afternoon. USC is taking on San Jose State to open the 2021 college football season. The Trojans have been struggling at times, though they’re up, 23-7, in the fourth quarter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy