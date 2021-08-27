At least 300 Afghan refugees can be welcomed in Minnesota, but 'could be more'

(KSTP) -A source confirmed with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that a total of at least 300 Afghans into the state to seek refuge. That number could grow, however. Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs) are a form of immigration status for people who have directly assisted the United States military. Some refugees may apply for the status if their lives are in danger because of their connection to U.S. forces. Those who are approved for this type of visa complete security vetting prior to approval and have a pathway to permanent status in the country. This does not pertain to every person seeking refuge, however.