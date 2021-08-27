Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

At least 300 Afghan refugees can be welcomed in Minnesota, but 'could be more'

KAAL-TV
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KSTP) -A source confirmed with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that a total of at least 300 Afghans into the state to seek refuge. That number could grow, however. Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs) are a form of immigration status for people who have directly assisted the United States military. Some refugees may apply for the status if their lives are in danger because of their connection to U.S. forces. Those who are approved for this type of visa complete security vetting prior to approval and have a pathway to permanent status in the country. This does not pertain to every person seeking refuge, however.

www.kaaltv.com

Comments / 39

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Richfield, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghan Refugees#Afghans#Visas#Siv#U S Refugee Admissions#Dhs#Arrive Ministries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Durham, NCPosted by
WFAE

North Carolina Prepares For Afghan Refugees

In their last two weeks in the country, U.S. troops evacuated more than 123,000 people out of Afghanistan. That figure includes Afghans and Americans, but mostly Afghans. The process has been called “two weeks of chaos and 20 years of war.”. There’s no other way to put it. The last...
Immigrationwisconsinrightnow.com

No Fort McCoy Afghan Refugees Had Special Immigration Visas: Congressman

“So, we’ve seen the debacle in Afghanistan. It appears the Biden administration is going to double down on it by bringing people who are unvetted into our country,” – U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany. U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany says that, of the approximately 2,000 evacuees from Afghanistan at Wisconsin’s Fort McCoy...
Salt Lake City, UTABC 4

These cities could be future homes for Afghan, Iraqi refugees

(ABC4) – Following the end of America’s longest war, and with the last troops out of Afghanistan, a new focus is on helping refugees find a home. The U.S. Department of State has outlined how immigrants from Afghanistan and Iraq can influence where they would like to be sent. Among those possible locations is Salt Lake City.
Chicago, ILnorthernpublicradio.org

Chicago Prepares to Welcome Hundreds of Afghan Refugees

In the coming weeks and months, more than 500 Afghans are expected to. make their homes in Chicago, following the U.S. withdrawal from and. Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. Resettlement agencies are working to support refugees entering Illinois. with housing, employment, English classes, health care and more. Sima Quraishi, executive director...
ImmigrationPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Admin Told Refugee Organizations To Prepare For Arrival Of Up To 50,000 Afghans Without Visas

The Biden administration told refugee organizations to prepare for the arrival of up to 50,000 Afghans without visas, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday. Nine State Department-contracted nonprofits that resettle refugees in the U.S. are trying to recruit more staff and volunteers to help process arriving Afghans, according to the WSJ. Some of the organizations said they haven’t been told how many refugees to expect or when they might arrive.
U.S. Politicskrcrtv.com

US could admit more than 50K people from airlift

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security says the government expects to admit more than 50,000 people into the country from the Afghanistan airlift. Alejandro Mayorkas suggested Friday that figure could climb in what he called an unprecedented evacuation. Mayorkas told reporters during a news conference that the U.S. has brought more than 40,000 people into the country from Afghanistan since the fall of Kabul last month.
Illinois StateGreater Milwaukee Today

Hundreds of Afghan refugees coming to Illinois after Taliban takeover

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Hundreds of people rescued from Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover will be coming to Illinois in the coming months. At a news conference Monday with the Refugee Action Network Coalition, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, and others discussed how Illinois will respond to the flood of refugees coming to Illinois and the United States.
Jacksonville, FLFlorida Times-Union

About 40 Afghan refugees have found a home in Jacksonville. A new program could bring more.

The Ghaznavi family left their lives behind in Afghanistan on Aug. 13 and arrived in Jacksonville the following night. Mr. Ghaznavi was a soldier in the Afghanistan military and arrived in Northeast Florida with his wife and four of his children. His oldest son, who is 24 years old, had to remain in Afghanistan because he is too old to be included in the family’s Special Immigrant Visa case. The cutoff age is 21.
Immigrationjournalistpr.com

More than 50,000 evacuated Afghans plan to admit the US

As part of the evacuation plan, the US government has admitted thousands of Afghans to provide refuge in their country. The Homeland Security Secretary has said they hope to admit many more in what has so far been an unprecedented evacuation. The latest news from Washington has announced that the...
Wisconsin StateUrban Milwaukee

Rep. Robyn Vining Welcomes Afghan Refugees to Wisconsin

MADISON – Fort McCoy, a military installation in Wisconsin, has begun receiving refugees from Afghanistan. State Representative Robyn Vining (D-Wauwatosa) released the following statement in response:. “Wisconsin is proud to welcome refugees from Afghanistan to Wisconsin. The families and individuals arriving at Fort McCoy deserve our support and compassion as...
Sunnyvale, CAcbslocal.com

Sunnyvale Officially Declares a Welcome to Afghan Refugees

SUNNYVALE (BCN) — Afghan refugees are welcome in the South Bay city of Sunnyvale. That’s the message the City Council made clear Tuesday night as they unanimously approved a resolution to support the people in Afghanistan. The resolution has no real policy implications and does not indicate any sort of...
Wisconsin StateWashington Post

Wisconsin towns await influx of Afghans — and wonder what it will mean

SPARTA, Wis. — Fort McCoy's Facebook page lit up in the hours after officials there announced that thousands of Afghan refugees would be coming to the Army base. In an instant, the website turned into an impromptu public forum as news spread that the largest airlift in U.S. history would affect a pair of blue-collar communities in western Wisconsin.
Harrisburg, PAabc27.com

Midstaters ready to welcome Afghan refugees with open arms

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — America’s evacuation of Afghanistan is over, but many refugees are still making their way to their new homes in the U.S. Some in the Midstate are preparing to welcome them with open arms. No one seems to know exactly when or how many Afghan refugees might...

Comments / 0

Community Policy