Guadalupe, CA

Guadalupe officer who shot bystander identified in court documents

By NewsChannel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 9 days ago
GUADALUPE, Calif. – The Guadalupe police officer who shot and killed an innocent bystander while trying to arrest a man with a felony warrant has been identified.

According to court documents filed with the Department of Justice, the officer is Miguel Jaimes. Details about how long Jaimes has been with the department were not readily available, but Noozhawk reported he was sworn in as an officer in January 2020.

Jaimes fired his weapon at a wanted person but ended up striking 59-year-old Juan Luis Olvera-Preciado. Olvera-Preciado died at the scene from his injuries.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office was called into assist with the investigation. The California Attorney General's Office is investigating due to AB-1506 which requires the DOJ investigate officer-involved shootings that results in the death of an unarmed civilians.

Guadalupe police chief Michael Cash met with Olvera-Preciado's family earlier this week.

Flowers have been placed in front of the family’s home in Guadalupe. A GoFundMe page has been created to help cover the cost of funeral expenses has raised more than $4,000 so far.

