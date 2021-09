It all will begin Thursday in the Central American city of San Salvador, in a country that has not been this close to reaching the World Cup in well more than a decade. The United States men’s national team will commence its quest to undo the damage that lingers from missing out on Russia 2018 and set itself up for the 2026 tournament in America and reinvigorate the sport – the men’s brand, anyway — here at home and, ultimately, change the worldwide perception of American soccer.