ThedaCare nurses plead for support amid surge in virus hospitalizations

By Kailin Schumacher
WBAY Green Bay
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOX VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) - ThedaCare nurses are concerned about a repeat of what they experienced last fall and are asking the community for their support. With COVID-19 cases and positive test rates rising in the state, ThedaCare nurses are fearful of repeating history. According to Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the seven-day average about 1,500 daily new cases. Just weeks before in July, Wisconsin averaged around 100 new cases a day.

