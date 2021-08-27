ThedaCare nurses plead for support amid surge in virus hospitalizations
FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) - ThedaCare nurses are concerned about a repeat of what they experienced last fall and are asking the community for their support. With COVID-19 cases and positive test rates rising in the state, ThedaCare nurses are fearful of repeating history. According to Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the seven-day average about 1,500 daily new cases. Just weeks before in July, Wisconsin averaged around 100 new cases a day.www.wbay.com
Comments / 0