The Royals will complete their season series with the Chicago White Sox this weekend at Kauffman Stadium with three that will decide the winner of the season series. To this point, the Royals have played the White Sox well overall, splitting the first 16 games and winning seven of the last 11 after losing four of the first five. The White Sox aren’t in what you’d call great shape right now with some key injuries, but they don’t need to be. They’ve got a comfortable lead in the division that would take a monumental collapse and a hot streak it doesn’t appear anyone in the AL Central is capable of. They also don’t have much of a shot at the best record in the league as they’re a handful of games behind the Rays. They do want to work to get Game One of the ALDS, likely against Houston, at home, but otherwise, it’s about getting ready for the playoffs for them.