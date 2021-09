The 4th seed Alexander Zverev is through to the third round at the US Open following a commanding 6-1, 6-0, 6-3 triumph over Albert Ramos-Vinolas in an hour and 14 minutes. The last year's US Open finalist dictated the pace on both serve and return to earn one of his most dominant Major victories and remain on Novak Djokovic clash course if they win three more matches.