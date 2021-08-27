MMO Game Thread: Nationals vs Mets, 7:10 PM

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleRHP Paolo Espino (3-4, 4.28) vs. LHP Rich Hill (6-5, 4.13) Carlos Carrasco gave the Mets his best start of the season last night, pitching seven innings allowing two runs (that came on a homer in the first inning), yet it wasn’t enough. The Mets offense was still stuck in neutral and despite Alonso’s two run homer, the Mets ended up losing 3-2. Swept by the Giants, in a series where the Mets could have easily won at least two if not all three games, the Mets look to rebound against the Nationals this weekend at Citi Field.

