Chip and Joanna Gaines are beloved to many because of their time on the home renovation series Fixer Upper. So, fans were glad to welcome them back earlier this year when Fixer Upper: Welcome Home began airing on Discovery+. Unfortunately, those same fans overwhelmingly shared disapproval on one aspect of the new show, and that was Chip's much longer than usual hairstyle. Now, he's revealed that he's finally going to cut his hair for charity, and I might be a little torn over whether I'll miss it or not.