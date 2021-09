Chip Gaines was starting to upset "Fixer Upper" fans who like their men to be all clean-cut. Maybe they feared Chip was turning into Waco, Texas' only hippie. Back in mid-July, the other half of the "Fixer Upper" team, wife Joanna Gaines, posted a photo on Instagram of her and Chip having a nice dinner out, to celebrate the launch of their new Magnolia Network. For the Instagram commenters, however, it wasn't about the 150 hours of new TV that Joanna and Chip Gaines had brought to the world (via Reality Blurred). It was about Chip's long hair, which fans thought made him look like that guy from "Sister Wives" (and they didn't mean that as a compliment).