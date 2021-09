Tiemoue Bakayoko is waiting for Chelsea to give him the green light to fly to Italy to complete his move to AC Milan this summer, according to reports. The 27-year-old is on the verge of departing Stamford Bridge for another loan switch to Milan, which will see him return to the Rossoneri following a loan spell back in 2018-19. He made 31 appearances in Serie A during his first spell at the San Siro.