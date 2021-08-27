Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals preseason game canceled due to Hurricane Ida

By Matt Johnson
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3axF9n_0bfBmfS900

The New Orleans Saints announced Friday night their preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals is canceled due to the impending impact of Hurricane Ida.

Hurricane Ida, which is threatening to become a Category 4 hurricane, is expected to make landfall on the Gulf Coast region this weekend.

The Saints previously rescheduled Saturday’s preseason finale against the Cardinals to reduce risk to the safety of fans and both teams. However, following communications with government officials, the decision was made to cancel the contest.

Related: If you’re a fan of the Saints, check out #Saints rumors, rankings, and news here .

“The New Orleans Saints announced Friday, Aug. 27 that due to the impending impact of Hurricane Ida on the Gulf Coast region that the team’s preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals has been canceled. The game, which was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug 28 was moved to noon at the Caesars Superdome. Due to the intensification of the hurricane throughout the day and after the most recent tropical update, the team’s leadership has made the decision in the best interests of all personnel that may have been directly and indirectly affected by the storm. This announcement comes after constant communications with City of New Orleans officials, the National Weather Service, Homeland Security, Governor Edwards and leading state officials and the National Football League.”

New Orleans Saints statement on cancelation of game due to Hurricane Ida

The Saints encouraged all those in the region to seek safety for the impending hurricane. Furthermore, the team will offer refunds or credits to season-ticket holders who had tickets to Saturday’s game. Due to the canceled game, both teams have now concluded their preseason schedule.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mDlu8_0bfBmfS900 Also Read:
New Orleans Saints schedule and 2021 season predictions

Hurricane Ida is expected to hit the Gulf Coast on Sunday and winds could hit as much as 140 mph. It’s believed to be much stronger than Hurricane Laura, which hit the region in 2020 and caused $19.1 billion in damage with 81 total deaths caused.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

18K+
Followers
23K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Hurricane Ida#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#The Arizona Cardinals#City Of New Orleans#Homeland Security
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New Orleans Saints
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Environment
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts taken to hospital before preseason game, plus Antonio Brown punches a Titans player

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

WR Larry Fitzgerald heading back to Cardinals?

Nothing has officially changed as it pertains to the future of 11-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald. The veteran who turns 38 years old at the end of this month remains a free agent but, by all accounts, is welcome to re-sign with the Arizona Cardinals at any point assuming he wants to pursue winning a Super Bowl ring one last time.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Cardinals great Larry Fitzgerald reveals plan for 2021 NFL season

Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald is currently a free agent with the NFL regular season right around the corner. With Fitzgerald remaining unsigned and staying silent all offseason about his next move, the Cardinals greatest wideout of all-time revealed his plan on SiriusXM’s “Let’s Go,” with Jim Gray. “For now,...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Arizona Cardinals Announce Signing Of Former First-Round WR

On Friday, the Arizona Cardinals announced the signing of several players to their practice squad roster. In addition to the activation of cornerback Robert Alford from the COVID-19 list, the Cardinals signed linebacker Ron’Dell Carter, cornerback Rasul Douglas, CB Antonio Hamilton, defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter, DL Jonathan Ledbetter and offensive lineman Michal Menet.
NFLBattle Red Blog

Four Teams Headed For Disappointment

The 2021 NFL season is upon us and I’m here to potentially destroy all your hopes and dreams for your team this upcoming season. If you are a Steelers, Dolphins, Bears or Saints fan, I recommend putting on your emotional armor as this may hurt you. If your going to read this and at the end of it you feel I am completely inept and unqualified to talk football, feel free to comment.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Larry Fitzgerald Makes Admission About His Football Future

Larry Fitzgerald still hasn’t made an official decision on whether he’ll play for the Arizona Cardinals this fall. With less than a month until Week 1 of the season, it is looking pretty unlikely that he’ll suit up, at least at the start of the year. The 37-year old is...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Patrick Peterson cannot resist making a fool of himself

Current Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson is still talking about his former team, the Arizona Cardinals. Stop me if you’ve heard this before. Former Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is talking trash about his old team. It’s been a fall from grace for Peterson, now with the Minnesota Vikings, during the recent past.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Julio Jones, Matt Ryan, Falcons, Saints

Falcons owner Arthur Blank went on the record about how things deteriorated between the team and WR Julio Jones to the point that the star receiver was traded this past summer. Blank acknowledged the seeds of dissent were planted during contract negotiations two years ago. Jones got an extension with three years left on his deal that made him the NFL’s highest-paid receiver.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Saints: The underrated WR that has connections to Jameis Winston

The New Orleans Saints have plenty of wide receiver options to claim off waivers after teams finalized their rosters Tuesday afternoon. Of them all, a lonely Lion could lead the pack. Breshad Perriman was recently released from the Detroit Lions after failing to make the roster for one of the...
NFLBleacher Report

Bold Trade Predictions Before the 2021 NFL Season Begins

The past couple of weeks have provided a reminder that trades can come together quickly in the NFL. With roster cuts looming, the New England Patriots dealt running back Sony Michel, the Jacksonville Jaguars moved quarterback Gardner Minshew and the Cincinnati Bengals traded center Billy Price—and those are just some of the more noteworthy trades.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Arizona Cardinals: 4 bold predictions for the 2021 NFL season

The Arizona Cardinals are in a stacked NFC West division, but the franchise is hopeful for an improved season. They missed out on the playoffs last year, so that will be the main goal for the Cardinals. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury might be on the hot seat, as Arizona has the talent to be a playoff team. However, they have yet to reach the postseason under Kingbury’s control.

Comments / 0

Community Policy