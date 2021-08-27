New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals preseason game canceled due to Hurricane Ida

The New Orleans Saints announced Friday night their preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals is canceled due to the impending impact of Hurricane Ida.

Hurricane Ida, which is threatening to become a Category 4 hurricane, is expected to make landfall on the Gulf Coast region this weekend.

The Saints previously rescheduled Saturday’s preseason finale against the Cardinals to reduce risk to the safety of fans and both teams. However, following communications with government officials, the decision was made to cancel the contest.

Related: If you’re a fan of the Saints, check out #Saints rumors, rankings, and news here .

“The New Orleans Saints announced Friday, Aug. 27 that due to the impending impact of Hurricane Ida on the Gulf Coast region that the team’s preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals has been canceled. The game, which was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug 28 was moved to noon at the Caesars Superdome. Due to the intensification of the hurricane throughout the day and after the most recent tropical update, the team’s leadership has made the decision in the best interests of all personnel that may have been directly and indirectly affected by the storm. This announcement comes after constant communications with City of New Orleans officials, the National Weather Service, Homeland Security, Governor Edwards and leading state officials and the National Football League.” New Orleans Saints statement on cancelation of game due to Hurricane Ida

The Saints encouraged all those in the region to seek safety for the impending hurricane. Furthermore, the team will offer refunds or credits to season-ticket holders who had tickets to Saturday’s game. Due to the canceled game, both teams have now concluded their preseason schedule.

Hurricane Ida is expected to hit the Gulf Coast on Sunday and winds could hit as much as 140 mph. It’s believed to be much stronger than Hurricane Laura, which hit the region in 2020 and caused $19.1 billion in damage with 81 total deaths caused.

More must-reads: