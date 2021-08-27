Grow Local, Eat Global
Preparing dishes from around the world does not mean the ingredients have to come from far away. In her talk, Nadia Hassani will explore how the Pennsylvania climate makes it possible to grow a wide range of vegetables, from sun-loving hot-climate produce to perennial crops that require cold subzero winters, for a wide range of cuisines: Mediterranean and Middle Eastern, Central and East European, Latin American, and Asian. Some of the produce, such as tomatoes, basil, Italian oregano, cilantro, and Thai Mint are growing right on the premises in the Friends’ Garden at ASMH!phillyfunguide.com
Comments / 0