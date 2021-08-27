Cavs: Kevin Love and Cleveland have officially started buyout conversations

Kevin Love refuses to take a buyout, so that means the Cavs have one option. Kevin Love has made it known that he values his salary more than anything. Despite being older, injured, and with a contract he no longer warrants, he’s become unmoveable unless someone more worthwhile like Collin Sexton is added to the deal. Love knows this. Love’s agent knows this. Despite the fact that everyone in and out of the NBA knows Love’s history, his attitude issues, his inability to stay on the court, and his declining play, Love actually expects someone to trade for him. He, a man who no longer plays offense and has never played defense.