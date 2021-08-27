Cancel
Cavs: Kevin Love and Cleveland have officially started buyout conversations

By Chad Porto
Cover picture for the articleJust two years later, The Cavs are working to buyout Kevin Love’s contract. The Kevin Love era in Cleveland is nearing the end. What has turned out to be just one of the many awful decisions made by GM Koby Altman may finally be dealt with as Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com is reporting that a buyout is on the verge of happening. Pluto was quick to note the conversations were in the early stages and it’s far from a done deal, and things could always change.

