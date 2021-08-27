Form 4 eFFECTOR Therapeutics, For: Aug 25 Filed by: McNulty Alana B.

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. On August 25, 2021, pursuant to that certain Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of May 26, 2021 (the "Merger Agreement"), by and among the Issuer (f/k/a Locust Walk Acquisition Corp.), Locust Walk Merger Sub, Inc. ("Merger Sub"), and eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. ("Old eFFECTOR"), Merger Sub merged with and into Old eFFECTOR with Old eFFECTOR surviving as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Issuer (the "Merger"). Upon consummation of the Merger (the "Effective Time"), each issued and outstanding share of common stock of Old eFFECTOR was automatically cancelled and converted into approximately 0.09657 (the "Exchange Ratio") shares of common stock of the Issuer.